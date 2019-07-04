Fabens man killed in semi-truck crash near Fort Stockton

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semi-truck driver from Fabens is dead following a crash near Fort Stockton on Wednesday.

According to Texas DPS, the wreck happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Harral Road and FM 2023, about 30 miles southeast of Fort Stockton.

Officials say Raul Oscar Ornelas, 37, was traveling east on Harral when the truck traveled off the roadway and rolled over.

According to a news release, Ornelas was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected during the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.