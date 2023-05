EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 for alleged theft of property, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a felony arrest warrant for Victor Trujillo, 26, on Tuesday and located him at his residence in Fabens, Texas. Trujillo was wanted for alleged theft of property of $2,500 and $30,000.

Deputies add Trujillo was taken into custody without incident and booked into El Paso County Jail with a bond of $5,000.