Students returned to school in the Fabens ISD on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students in Fabens Independent School District saw their summer vacation come to an end with the start of school on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The district has nearly 1,800 students across four campuses, including 629 at its high school.

Interim Fabens Superintendent Martin Torres said everyone “is very excited for the first day of school.”

“Our schools are ready. Our campuses are ready. Our staff is at full staff,” he said. “Everyone is so happy to have our kids back.”

Torres said they are emphasizing campus security with every visitor having to sign in at the front office. They are also emphasizing traffic safety around their campuses, he said.