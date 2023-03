EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District placed its schools on lockdown earlier Monday, March 27, but the designation has since been lifted.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the lockdown was done as a precaution after reports of a “police incident” in the area.

“The incident is now over and Fabens ISD students and staff remain safe. Instruction has resumed as normal,” the post read.