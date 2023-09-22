EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens ISD has been awarded an A plus by the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) for the 2022-23 school year, the district announced in a press release on Friday, Sept. 22.

The district says it has earned a perfect score of 100 for the third year running for financial integrity.

“FIRST is the state’s system governed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for grading school financial responsibility, which serve to ensure makes public schools are held responsible for the caliber of their financial management processes.”

-Fabens Independent School District