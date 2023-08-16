EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens Independent School District Board of Trustees had appointed Dr. Daniel Aguayo as the new principal of Fabens High School during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 14.

Dr. Aguayo has been serving as acting principal since August 4, according to a press release sent by Fabens ISD.

Previously, he was an assistant principal at Fabens High School since September 2022, and he is currently on his 21st year as an educator.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the new principal of Fabens High School, and I look forward to working with our students, staff and community. My door is always open, and I sincerely welcome input and support. I am excited about all we can accomplish together for our students and look forward to celebrating their successes,” Dr. Aguayo said.

Additionally, Dr. Aguayo’s first official day as principal was Tuesday, Aug. 15.