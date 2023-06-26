EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fabens Independent School District has announced the appointment of a new principal for Fabens Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year.

Veronica Brashear was most recently appointed as assistant principal at the Alfonso Borrego Sr. Elementary in San Elizario. She has 25 years of experience in education. She was a teacher for 16 years and has been an administrator for nine years. She is also an ethics trainer.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the new principal of Fabens Elementary, a school with a long-standing history of excellence. I look forward to working with the wonderful students, faculty, staff, and parents of Fabens ISD. I believe respect, safety, and academic rigor are necessary for continuing our school’s commitment to excellence,” Brashear said.

“It will be my mission to put into action my many years of experience to ensure we meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. I will strive to look for ways to bring even more success to our elementary school and district. I believe that working together towards a common goal is key. Let’s make student success our common goal,” she added.