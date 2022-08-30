EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens Independent School District says it is investigating an alleged inappropriate behavior between a student and an educator and is working with state and local authorities.

“Because this is an open investigation, the district cannot provide any comment at this time,” read a statement from the Fabens school district. “Fabens ISD takes the safety and security of students as a top priority and will seek proper legal action against any individual known to cause harm to district students or personnel.”

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more information.