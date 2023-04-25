EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District will now be offering school-based mental health services at various campuses such as Fabens Middle School and Fabens High School.

Fabens ISD, in collaboration with Emergence Health Network (EHN), is working on spreading the word of mental health care for students. Emergence Health Network Chief Executive Officer Kristi Daugherty says, “The goal of this collaboration is to improve access to mental health care for students and enhance mental health awareness for the entire Fabens community.”

Fabens ISD and Emergence Health Network will be hosting a press conference to further discuss the collaboration.

The press conference starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Fabens Community Library located on 602 4th Street.

Emergence Health Network says mental health professionals will be in the schools to provide more access to care and “promote a team-based approach” to the student’s mental health care.

Services provided by the EHN health professionals include case management, skills training and development, medication management and therapy.

EHN adds health professionals will be offering training and education to students, parents, and school staff on topics such as positive parenting techniques, burnout prevention for educators, stress management, recognizing substance use and suicide prevention.

Veronica Vijil, FISD superintendent says, “School-based mental health increases academic achievement, improves attendance and leads to fewer disruptions to the learning environment.”