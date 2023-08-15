EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fabens Independent School District Board of Trustees has appointed Aide Polanco as the district’s new director of human resources. Her hiring was approved during the July 19 regular meeting.

“Polanco brings a wealth of expertise in the field of human resources,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

Prior to joining Fabens ISD, she served as director of administration and finance for the Child Crisis Center of El Paso.

“I am delighted to join the Wildcat family! I look forward to serving our teachers and staff, who do the very best for our students and their families,” Polanco said.

Polanco’s first day with Fabens ISD was Monday, Aug. 14.