EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting on Saturday, Jan. 20, construction crews will begin the demolition and replacement of the Fabens bridge over I-10.

The bridge will be closed off to traffic during construction and drivers will need to detour to Tornillo or Clint for access, according to TxDOT.

The new bridge will be wider, taller, and will include shoulders and a new safety rail, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT asks motorists to plan extra travel time as the closure will be in place up to four months.