EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fab Lab El Paso is the winner of the Gator Tank pitch competition in El Paso and will receive $7,500 to use to advance their organization’s mission, according to a news release sent out by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

Fab Lab El Paso is a nonprofit organization established in 2013 and the first of its kind in the western Texas region of the U.S., according to the news release.

“It provides community access to digital fabrication tools and resources for skillset learning, workforce training, creative collaboration, prototype development and production manufacture,” the news release added.

Gator Tank is a “social-impact” competition in a fast-pitch style to help local nonprofit organizations exercise their skills and gain the resources needed to support their missions.

The five nonprofits received training and advice from local business and community leaders through mentor sessions, which started in July and ended on Thursday, Oct. 12 with a pitch competition. The nonprofits pitched their organizations and goals to funders to help raise money to support their programs and services.

The pitch competition took place as part of the Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event at the El Paso Museum of Art.

“Gator Tank is a pivotal fundraising event which provides expert advice to nonprofits on how to best raise money to support their mission, reach their community and how to pitch to investors,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation development coordinator. “We are proud to bring Gator Tank to El Paso and help nonprofits expand their reach in our community.”

Gator Tank is “a unique fundraising model that brings together nonprofit organizations, mentors, and funders to think creatively and strategically in the hopes of winning monetary prizes and expanding their impact within our shared communities,” according to the news release.

For more information about Gator Tank, visit https://pdnfoundation.org/events/gator-tank.