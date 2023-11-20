EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) held a safety and blanket drive on Monday morning, Nov. 20, at Fire Station #5.

EWTF says the elderly and families in need are more at risk as the temperatures drop.

To help save lives, the EWTF stresses the use of the ‘Buddy System’ which involves having a trusted relative, friend or neighbor check in daily with an elderly or disabled person during a cold wave.

“A Buddy encourages an at-risk individual to stay warm by wearing layers of clothes, to eat well, drink plenty of fluids and heat their home safely. If there are errands to be done, the Buddy does them, or makes sure they get done.” the EWTF said.

The EWTF says new blanket donations can be dropped off any time at local fire stations or El Paso County Sheriff sub-stations.

Those in need of a blanket (who meet EWTF criteria) should call 211.

According to the EWTF, those most at-risk for hypothermia include the following:

Elderly people with inadequate food, clothing or heating

Babies sleeping in cold bedrooms

Children left unattended

Adults under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs

Mentally ill individuals

People who remain outdoors for long periods (the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc.)

The EWTF also provided some tips for preventing hypothermia. Those are the following:

If you must be outside during cold weather, wear appropriate clothing such as: A hatA scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouthSleeves that are snug at the wristMittens (they are warmer than gloves)Water-resistant coat and shoes Several layers of loose-fitting clothing



Wool, silk, or polypropylene inner layers of clothing will hold more body heat than cotton. Stay dry; wet clothing chills the body rapidly. Excess perspiration will increase heat loss, so remove extra layers of clothing whenever you feel too warm. Also, avoid getting gasoline or alcohol on your skin while de-icing and fueling your automobile. These materials in contact with the skin greatly increase heat loss from the body.

Eat well-balanced meals will help you stay warmer. Do not drink alcoholic beverages — they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm, sweet beverages such as hot chocolate to help maintain your body temperature. If you have any dietary restrictions, ask your doctor.

The EWTF also provided a list for recognizing the warning signs of hypothermia. Those are the following:

Adults- Shivering, exhaustion Confusion, fumbling hands Memory loss, slurred speech Drowsiness

Infants- Bright red, cold skin Very low energy



The EWTF also provided some tips for heating your home safely. Those are the following:

Use fireplace, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside and do leak flue gas into the indoor air space.

Do not burn paper in a fire place.

Ensure adequate ventilation if you must use a kerosene heater.

Do not place a space heater within three (3) feet of anything that may catch on fire, such as drapes, furniture, or bedding, and never cover your space heater.

Never place a space heater on top of furniture of near water.

Never leave children unattended near a space heater .

Make sure that the cord of an electric space heater is not a tripping hazard but do not run the cord under carpets or rugs.

Avoid using extension cords to plug in your space heater.

If your space heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, do not use it.

Store a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher near the area to be heated.

Protect yourself from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning by installing a battery-operated CO detector and never using generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices indoors.

For more information on the EWTF, click here: Be Climate Ready (elpasotexas.gov).