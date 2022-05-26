EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation is extending recreational swim time at four aquatic facilities for the summer season beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Hours for indoor facilities will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays:

Marty Robbins Aquatic Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol

Memorial Aquatic Center, 3251 Copper

Veterans Aquatic Center, 5301 Salem

Pavo Real Outdoor Aquatic Center, 110 Presa, will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Proper swim attire is required for all ages.

MEMORIAL DAY HOURS

The four aquatic facilities will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30:

Marty Robbins Aquatic Center, 1 to 4 p.m.

Memorial Aquatic Center, 1 to 4 p.m.

Veterans Aquatic Center, 1 to 4 p.m.

Pavo Real Outdoor Aquatic Center, 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information on El Paso Parks and Recreation and aquatic facilities, visit ElPasoTexas.gov/Parks-And-Recreation.

HIRING LIFEGUARDS

The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hiring for lifeguards. Benefits include a $1,000 sign-on business and tuition reimbursement.

Visit ElPasoTexas.gov and click on the “Careers” link for more information.

