EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A mental health expert at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso talked about behavioral addiction and how it can be disrupt a person’s life.

Dr. Melanie Longhurst, a licensed clinical psychologist at Texas Tech, talked to KTSM about behavioral addictions, what can lead up to them and what can be done.

Longhurst said a depression, anxiety and obsessive thoughts can lead to behavioral addiction.

She said behavioral addiction is a behavior that someone engages in compulsively and becomes difficult for a person to stop or not able to control themselves.

“Work can also be an addiction for some people. It could be a way that we escape certain things and certain experiences. So we are just distracted all the time. And it’s a form, it could be a form of avoidance for dealing with the other things that are harder to deal with,” Longhurst, said.

She added that these addictions can cause problems to someone’s life.

“They start to prioritize their addictive behaviors over things like people, places, things over what that they should be doing, responsibilities they should have,” Longhurst said.

She said that these types of behaviors will give someone a euphoric feeling that they will constantly look for but won’t get.

Longhurst said the most common addictions she sees are food addiction, gambling, social media, video games, sex and shopping.

She said to trying to change or get help starts with someone creating more boundaries and friction between whatever they are chasing.

“Treatment options may look similar (to substance abuse). They may not have these special programs designated, but going to see a therapist. Sometimes there are support groups online that might benefit people, but going to see a counselor, a therapist to target these,” she said.