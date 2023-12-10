EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you use US 62/180 to travel to Carlsbad, New Mexico, you can expect some possible delays during the next few weeks.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced that road work will be done on US 62/180 beginning at milepost 7 to milepost 8 (north of the Texas state line) and continuing to mile post 19 to 20 (north of Whites City, New Mexico).

US 62/180 provides access from El Paso to Carlsbad and beyond to the Texas Panhandle.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 11, drivers can expect one lane to be closed on both northbound and southbound directions throughout the duration of the project and during working hours. Motorists are advised to use caution, observe all signs and to reduce speed.

The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Estimated completion is the middle of December, weather permitting.

Contractor Uretek will be doing the work, which involves rehabilitation of the roadway.

For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.