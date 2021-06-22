Expansion of Cervantes Institute in El Paso at Southwest University

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Southwest University has announced a partnership with a non-profit organization whose goal is to promote Spanish language teaching throughout the world.



The Cervantes Institute of Spain aims to give Spanish lessons and promote cultural events to consolidate the presence of the Spanish culture in the United States.



The Ambassador said it’s crucial to establish relationships with cities like El Paso where the Spanish story is very present.



“To me, I feel it is important to emphasize the richness of languages and above all, raise awareness of the rich tradition and cultures, the science and technique that Spanish has in our world,” said Luis Garcia Montero, Director of Cervantes Institute.



An opening ceremony of the expansion of the Cervantes Institute will happen on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Southwest University (1414 Geronimo Dr., 400 Building).



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.