EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who is on death row for kidnapping and murdering a little girl from a Lower Valley Walmart store more than 20 years ago now has an execution date.

David Renteria is now scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16, 2023, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. That’s nearly 20 years after he was convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 5-year-old Alexandra Flores.

He will be the fifth death row inmate from El Paso to be put to death since 1982.