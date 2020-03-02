Exclusive Nexstar/Emerson poll shows Texas Democrats very optimistic for defeating Trump in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — A new poll released Monday morning from Nexstar and Emerson College showed 69 percent of Democrats in Texas think Donald Trump will not be re-elected. Another 31 percent thought Trump will be re-elected. Three-point-six percent left the question unanswered.

When asked, “Do you think a Democrat can win Texas in the presidential election?” a little less than half, 46.5 percent, said yes. Another 30.5 percent said no, and more than 23 percent said they were unsure.

Emerson College carried out the poll among primary voters in Texas, taking the 36 congressional districts in the state and dividing them up into five regions. This poll was carried out both over the phone and online.

The results have a margin of error of +/- 4.6 percent. Of those in the survey, 73.9 percent identified as Democrats, 22.8 percent identified as independents and 3.3 percent identified as Republicans.

