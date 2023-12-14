McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — Hector Gonzalez spent about seven years working for Delia’s.

Gonzalez worked nights. He worked weekends. He worked holidays.

“I used to give my life for Delia’s,” Gonzalez told CBS 4 Investigates during an exclusive interview. “My wife would tell me: ‘It even seems like you’re the owner of Delia’s.’”

Gonzalez wasn’t alone.

According to affidavits signed by former employees, they worked long hours without overtime pay or breaks. Others claim the company paid them less than minimum wage.

They sued Delia’s in August, but the company denied any wrongdoing.

Gonzalez said the number of people who joined the lawsuit speaks for itself.

“You have one, you have two,” Gonzalez said. “By the time you get to 32, somebody needs to listen to them.”

DELIA’S

Delia Lubin, who is also known as Delia Garza, began selling tamales in the 1980s, according to an article published in Texas Highways, the official travel magazine of Texas. Her tamales proved so popular that clients encouraged Lubin to open her own restaurant.

Lubin started with a single restaurant in South McAllen. The company gradually expanded, opening locations in Pharr, San Juan, Mission, Edinburg and San Antonio.

Delia’s also ships tamales nationwide — and plans to build a $15 million production facility in San Juan, according to information submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Employees, however, experienced a different side of Delia’s.

THE EMPLOYEES

Gonzalez, the former manager at Delia’s, started his career in the kitchen.

In 2016, when he applied for a job, Gonzalez lacked permission to work in the United States. Desperate for a job, Gonzalez presented Delia’s with fake documents.

The company didn’t care, Gonzalez said, recalling his conversation with the man who offered him a job.

“He says: “Don’t worry, I’m not immigration,” Gonzalez said.

When he became a manager, the Reynosa native said he discovered that many Delia’s employees had fake documents.

“I would manage about 5 stores,” Gonzalez said in an affidavit, “and I realized that almost every employee were illegal and they all had fake documents.”

The company abruptly fired Gonzalez in May.

According to Gonzalez, an attorney told him that an audit had revealed his employment documents were fake.

“I had two options,” Gonzalez said, recalling what the attorney told him. “I could leave at that moment, or I could appeal the termination, but then ICE would be coming after me.”

Gonzalez was devastated.

“I had just purchased my home,” Gonzalez said, adding that he wanted to work and create a better life for his family. “So what happens? My world came crashing down.”

Norma Conde and her sister, Patricia Conde, worked at Delia’s for two decades. Like Gonzalez, they did not have legal status to work in the United States. They also claim that Delia’s provided them with fake documents.

“They gave us a Social Security card and a fake permanent resident card,” Patricia said. “So that we could keep working there.”

In time, the sisters became managers, which meant long hours covering shifts at all of the Delia’s locations across the Rio Grande Valley.

Patricia and Norma said they had minimal or no restroom and lunch breaks. They were instructed to cut employees’ hours to send a message that mistakes and refusing to pick up extra shifts would not be tolerated.

Norma said in the days leading up to Christmas, the company’s busiest time of year, they worked more than 20 hours straight.

The worst part of the job, though, was the humiliation she endured.

“This one time I grabbed two tamales to eat that were left over in a pan — and they’re all counted, but they punished me for three days,” Norma said. “They reduced my pay and suspended me three days. Because they said I didn’t have the right to do that – that when I had my own tamaleria then I could do whatever I wanted.”

Norma said the punishment came from “la senora Delia,” who cut her pay from a flat rate of $400 a week, regardless of how many hours she worked, to $240 per week.

It took several months before Delia agreed to increase her pay back to $400, Norma said.

THE LAWSUIT

In August, more than two dozen former Delia’s employees sued the company.

“These people came over here to work. To make a living. To support their families. And they were mistreated. They were abused. And they were stressed out,” said attorney Richard R. Alamia of Edinburg, who filed the case. “Some of these people just couldn’t take it any longer. And that’s why they joined the lawsuit.”

Delia’s had the lawsuit removed to federal court, where Douglas A. A’Hern, an attorney with offices in the Valley and Houston, picked up the case.

“We feel almost complicit, in the fact that we’ve been eating and ordering Delia’s tamales for years,” A’Hern said. “And little did we know.”

A’Hern said the federal case will focus on violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In affidavits, the former employees claim Delia’s didn’t pay overtime and failed to provide them with breaks. Some accused the company of paying less than minimum wage.

Other claims against the company included:

* Delia herself knew employees had fake documents. The company hired them anyway.

* Managers provided employees with fake documents.

* The company threatened to fire employees who refused to work overtime.

To back up the claims, former employees signed affidavits and provided copies of the fake documents, payroll records and tax returns.

Attorneys who represent Delia’s didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“We just want justice,” the Conde sisters said. “As long as people find out what’s really happening there … so other people won’t go through the same things we went through.”