Exclusive: Rep. Tony Gonzales: Major problem if Federal Vax mandate enforced on Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 5,000 Border Patrol Agents stand to lose their jobs over a federal vaccine mandate that is set to go into effect later this month, this according to members of congress who have spoken out about the mandate.

Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales, along with more than 60 house republicans, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to immediately suspend the mandate saying that they have serious concerns about how the mandate will impact the “already understaffed and overworked border patrol agents, and our national security.”

The letter takes note of the more than 1.7 million migrants who were apprehended in fiscal year 2021 at the southern border, saying that the crisis could be worsened by the mandate if thousands of agents lose their jobs.

In addition, Congressman Gonzales is warning that if the United States does not have the manpower to secure the border, something very dangerous is going to happen.



“This is a major problem for the administration to threaten to fire Border Patrol Agents at a historic time, when our border is out of control. Immigration numbers are through the roof. If we lose these agents you can’t simply turn the spicket back on. It takes about 400 days to hire a new agent, and once the agent is hired it takes about 20 weeks of training before they get spun up. What I suspect is happening is this administration has a very anti-law enforcement approach, and that anti-law enforcement approach is now attacking our Border Patrol agents. This is dangerous. This is dangerous to national security. If we don’t have agents on the field protecting our border from terrorists, something bad is going to happen and it’s going to be because of this administrations failed policies.” Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales



We asked Representative Veronica Escobar how she felt about thousands of border patrol agents potentially losing their jobs over the federal vaccine mandate, and if she was concerned about losing resources at the border to which she said,

“I think that we are probably to lose some folks who have chosen not to fulfil the requirement and that is their choice and if they don’t want to meet the requirements in the workplace then their choice is to leave. However I think what we’ve seen across the country in place after place after place that there is this building threat that there will be lots of people walking off the job and in the end it turns out to be a small minority. So I have full faith and confidence that the majority of our federal personnel, especially in a community like El Paso, will fulfill that requirement and stay at work.” Texas Representative Veronica Escobar

