EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A wintry system is expected to makes its way through our region Thursday.

This system is expected to produce strong winds Thursday with possible rain that afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the 50s Thursday through Saturday.

The next system is expected to arrive Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the 40s with the possibility of snow.

Make sure to stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.