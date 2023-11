EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A high pressure system continues to take over, heating afternoon highs to record temps.

This is expected to continue being the pattern for a few more days.

A storm system is expected to move in and produce possible rain chances and much cooler weather.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the mid 60s Thursday through much of next week.

