Exclusive 9 Day Forecast: Drop in temperatures and heavy rain fall expected

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — An increase in moisture and an expected cold front will be triggering heavy rainfall in the borderland at the beginning of the week.

Moisture moving in from the gulf plus a cold front moving in on Sunday into Monday will be the perfect trigger for heavy rainfall Monday night.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal for Sunday with a high of 92 degrees and a 30% chance for rain for the early morning and late afternoon hours.

As our next cold front moves in on Sunday into Monday, temperatures will drop into the mid-80’s.

Monday night, El Paso is expected to see heavy thunderstorms, and rain chances increasing to 50% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below average temperatures will last up until Wednesday, before we once again return into the 90’s by Thursday.

Rain chances remain in our forecast for the next 9 days. Remember to keep those sandbags handy and those umbrellas close.