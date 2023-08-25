EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl was once again packed with excited fans as the “Soy Rebelde” tour, featuring Mexican pop group RBD, began the US leg in El Paso on Friday, Aug. 25. Fans were dressed up in the iconic red hair, uniforms and ties in anticipation for the concert.

For some fans like Pauline and Candice Garcia who are from the Borderland, it has become a family tradition to see the group live in concert.

“We used to live in California. Ever since I would take them to Vegas so we were following them everywhere,” said Pauline Garcia.

Other fans came from a little farther out from El Paso. Fans Mitzy and Breenm traveled from Cancun, Mexico after not being able to get concert tickets in their country.

“We decided to come to El Paso because in Mexico it was sold out. We saw that the price was the same and we could even be closer,” Mitzy said.

“We decided to come visit El Paso because its our first time here,” Breenm said.

While the concert may be only for one night, the fans say their message behind their songs is what keeps them dedicated.

“The positive message that their songs have and the difference of culture and all those things,” said Yasmim Queiroz.

