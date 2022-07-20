EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – When a disaster strikes the Lone Star State, individuals respond with willingness to donate and to volunteer, but it takes the organization and coordination of nonprofits, government, and community groups to funnel those resources and create a meaningful impact in disaster response.

Through July 29, you can nominate an organization for the statewide Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes organizations, local governing bodies, and other entities that do an exceptional job of utilizing volunteers to meet the needs of Texas communities during all phases of disaster – mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

Awardees exemplify communication, coordination and collaboration and are a model for disaster volunteerism in Texas.The Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award is part of the 39th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

At OneStar, we are united in building resilient and thriving communities. During times of disaster, volunteers offer hope and stability in the midst of stressful and vulnerable circumstances.This award was introduced last year to recognize the unique contributions that organizations make in coordinating efforts to do the most good and to serve as a model for other entities before the next disaster strikes. Chris Bugbee, President & CEO of OneStar Foundation

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards introduced the Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award in 2021. Somebody Cares America was the award recipient in the first year. During times of disaster, Somebody Cares America (SCA) mobilizes local churches and partner organizations to serve communities by providing financial and material resources along with training, manpower, leadership, and expertise. Following Winter Storm Uri, SCA distributed plumbing supplies and provided nearly $100,000 in community grants to address problems created by the freezing cold.

To address the COVID-19 pandemic, SCA also supplied thousands of N-95 masks to first responders, medical professionals throughout the state. In Houston, SCA also distributed $280,000 in funding and in-kind gifts through dozens of partner churches and ministries to assist with financial hardships.

Link to nomination form can be found HERE

Nominations will close Friday July 29, 2022. Awardees will be honored during next year’s Global Volunteer Month in April 2023 at an evening reception at the Governor’s Mansion. For more information visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.

