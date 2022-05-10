JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Mississippi Gulf Coast paramedic pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting patients in the back of ambulances.
The Sun Herald reported that James Walley, 57, of Leakesville, also admitted to fondling two minors when the crimes occurred.
Walley pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child with lustful purposes.
According to prosecutors, the incidents happened between 2016 and 2019 while Walley worked as a paramedic for ASAP Ambulance. He was fired after his arrest.
Walley will be sentenced at a later date. He faces up to the maximum 30 years in prison on each sexual battery charge and 15 years each on the molestation charges.
