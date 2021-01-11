Ex-El Paso congressional candidate says he was inside Capitol, now planning caravan for inauguration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former El Paso congressional candidate who says was inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s chaos now appears to be making plans for next week’s inauguration.

In a YouTube video published shortly after the violence unfolded Wednesday, Anthony Aguero said he was among the mob to enter the Capitol, even making it into one of the congressional chambers.

“A message was sent,” Aguero said in the video which shows him walking along a D.C. street. “These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse they’ve been doing.”

Aguero said he also saw the aftermath following the shooting of a woman rioter by law enforcement.

“There was blood all over the floor; I recorded it for you all,” he said, adding he was unable to go live on social media from his cell phone due to reception issues.

“The signal was either jammed purposely or there was just too many, too many people out there,” he said.

According to a Facebook post, Aguero is now organizing a ‘Latinos for Trump Caravan to D.C.’ for next week’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, though the event page states it will instead be an “inauguration for President Trump.”

Aguero lost a Republican primary bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar last March.

KTSM has reached out to him repeatedly for comment but has yet to hear back.