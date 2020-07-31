Ex-detective accused of tampering with evidence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detective is accused of tampering with evidence from some of his own cases.

Jail records revealed Vincent Lopez was arrested Thursday. The 54-year-old is charged with nine counts of tampering with evidence, and nine counts of tampering with public records.

KTSM obtained the criminal complaint. In it, investigators said they found evidence from nine different cases inside a home that had belonged to Lopez.

The house was in foreclosure, according to the complaint, and the woman cleaning it out notified authorities on May 23 after she made the discovery.

Investigators said the evidence included case files, videos, and bloodied clothing, all tied to cases dating back to 2009.

According to the complaint, those cases involved alleged child molestation, rape, burglary and battery, among other crimes.

The document states Lopez told investigators he left the force in 2014 to care for his ailing parents.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the arrest. KTSM will be there.