EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Evolve Federal Credit Union has expanded throughout El Paso and will soon expand to New Mexico, by implementing more micro branches which will be available to members 24 hours a day.

Photo: Evolve Credit Union

Photo: Evolve Credit Union

Photo: Evolve Credit Union

Photo: Evolve Credit Union

Photo: Evolve Credit Union

Photo: Evolve Credit Union

Evolve FCU currently has four micro branches in El Paso, one in Doña Ana County and will be expanding to Las Cruces by the end of the 2023 year.

Evolve FCU says its attempting to change the traditional style of banking by providing micro branches that offer quick access for members, conducting transactions on ETTA machines which operate like a teller, according to the credit union.

Part of their expansion comes from implementing a new way for members to have access to the new micro branches 24 hours a day. According to evolve FCU, members can make auto and personal loan payments, cash withdrawals in $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 increments, transfer within evolve accounts and more.

They’re also focusing on operating electronically through a mobile app or logging in via computer. Evolve FCU will give members more flexibility to access to their money 24 hours a day, from anywhere.