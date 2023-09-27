LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A local program is reaching out to people across the borderland in need of adaptive cycles for people with disabilities .

Founder of ‘Everybody rides with Grace’ and member of Velo Cruces Andrea Holguin says to apply there is a process to qualify for a trike.

“This is the first time, with this particular grant. We can give away five cycles and it’s not just for youth, it’s for people with disabilities,” Holguin said.

Providing to any age and disability, such as down syndrome, an amputated leg, chemo therapy and more.

“When you have a child with disabilities, you have lots and lots of extra things that you pay for whether it’s different types of clothes and shoes that are hard to find. Different types of diet, doctor care. Child care for a child with a disability is exorbitant,” said Holguin.

Telling KTSM, bikes can range up to $2,000, not including an extra $150 to $200 for each adaptive part that could best fit the rider.

“Just the standard, just the bike by itself. You’re probably running about 15 to 18 hundred dollars and then to put the parts on the child needs on there, it is easily 2 grand and it’s gone up. I mean just in the three years that we’ve been doing this, it’s doubled,” Holguin said.

With Holguin being a member of Velo Cruces bicycle shop located1744 S Triviz Dr. in Las Cruces. President of the bicycle Advocacy Group George Pearson says their past and future events have raised awareness within Dona Ana County.

“We’re going to have the Reduce the Carbon Footprint ride in October and so it gets the word out again that cycles are needed. It also helps with the community and raises awareness of the disabled community. That they’re just people too and they need to get out and ride,” said Pearson.

Holguin says since trikes are highly durable and beneficial for children like Grace. The plan is to travel to Washington D.C. try to change legislation to make adaptive cycles covered by insurance or Medicaid.

“It’s building her gross motor skills, it’s building her problem solve and to think and plan ahead,” Holguin said.

If you would like to donate to Everybody Rides with Grace GoFundMe click here.”

For more information about ‘Everybody rides with Grace,’ click on their Facebook page here.

For applications, contact Andrea Holguin at Ridewgrace@gmail.com

To learn more about Velo Cruces Byclicle Shop click here.