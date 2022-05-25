EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The shootings that took place in Uvalde, Texas happened about 500 miles away from El Paso, yet, El Paso parents feel the ripple effects of Tuesday’s horrific moments and naturally feel a little bit of fear as they sent their children to school Wednesday morning.

“I think it’s every parent’s worst nightmare, you want to drop them off and you want to pick them up and I was just thinking about those parents,” said El Paso mother, Luisa Bowcutt, as tears began to come down from here eyes. .

Bowcutt was speaking about the 19 children and two adults who were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday.

Bowcutt says her daughters have told her about doing active shooting drills at school.

“I don’t think 18-year-olds should have the right to go to stores and buy guns. I guess I had never really taken a stance but yesterday just solidified that we need to do something, now,” said Bowcutt.

Another El Paso father we spoke with commented on the matter while picking up his 9-year-old daughter from school.

“Obviously it’s a tragedy for the school and the families involved. As a parent I think all of the pervasive questions apply, what can we about school safety,” said El Pasoan, Brian McDonald.

He says he doesn’t think guns are the problem.

“A weapon is an inert object, so it’s not a gun problem, it’s a people problem,” said McDonald.

Another El Paso father has a different opinion.

“Walmart a few years back, so, these kinds of things are not isolated. It’s a worry about who can have a gun,” said El Pasoan, Carlos Gonzalez.

Local school districts talking about their security measures.

We have the exterior doors locked the entry doors locked, the entry doors locked, and then we also have entrances throughout the building monitored and secured. We have a buzzer system for visitors to come into the campuses and then we also have the hall pass system for visitors. James Muss, SISD

Ysleta ISD talking about investments made in improving school security.

We also need to understand the concerns of our parents in our community, they entrust us with the safety of their children every day and because of that we have made significant investments to our buildings every year. James Vasquez, Associate Superintendent for Support Services, YISD

The El Paso Independent School District says they are always updating their plans.

We have an emergency response plan for the district that is a living document, this document is not in a vault anywhere it is updated on the latest information. So yes, we always update it, we always make sure that the emergency response plan is adapted to the late information available. Gustavo Reveles, spokesperson, EPISD

