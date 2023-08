EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ethics Review Commission will be hearing a complaint on Tuesday, Aug. 29, against City Council Representative for District 2 Alexsandra Anello.

The complaint alleges Anello violated the ethics code by reportedly excessively using her taxpayer funded gas card in 2020 and 2021.

Anello denied excessive usage back in July and said she used a reasonable amount. The meeting is set for Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

