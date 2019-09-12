Breaking News
Alleged Walmart shooter indicted by El Paso County Grand Jury
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Ethics Commission reviews El Paso Mayor Dee Margo complaints

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ethics Review Commission continues to discuss and review ethics complaints filed against El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

As KTSM previously reported, two complaints were filed by former El Pasoan and now current Dallas attorney Stuart Blaugrund.

The complaints involve accusations of margo of violating state law by failing to report a financial interest in the Borderplex Realty Trust and raised concerns over decisions involving redevelopment in Downtown El Paso.

The ethics commission did not take any action at Wednesday’s meeting. They are expected to meet again sometime next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story