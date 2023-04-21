EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza was sworn in again as U.S. attorney for West Texas – this time in El Paso on Friday, April 21.

An El Paso ceremony was held at the Albert Armendariz Senior U.S. Courthouse in El Paso.

He had previously been sworn in back in December in San Antonio.

Chief Judge for the Western District of Texas Alia Moses swore in Esparza during Friday’s ceremony.

Among the dignitaries present were U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

Esparza served as El Paso’s district attorney from 1993 to 2020.

Esparza was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve in this role for West Texas in October 2022 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December.

As U.S. attorney, Esparza is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas. He is responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party.