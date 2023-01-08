U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar with Air Force One in the background.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar will host a press conference after President Joe Biden finishes his visit to El Paso later today.

President Joe Biden landed on Air Force One just about 12:30 p.m. El Paso time and is expected to stay in the Borderland to about 4 p.m.

The media availability will include major stakeholders: El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser; El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz; El Paso Chamber CEO Andrea Hutchins; and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen/Brownsville.

The media availability is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.