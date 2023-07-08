EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, hosted a press conference Saturday morning, July 8, with Senior Adviser to President Biden and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and local leadership to discuss Landrieu’s visit to El Paso.

During the visit, Landrieu toured the Bridge of the Americas, FAA air traffic control tower and the El Paso International Airport’s main terminal. He also met with local leaders and stakeholders, according to a press release sent by Escobar’s office.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our community,” Escobar said. “As the only representative in the region to vote for these historic pieces of legislation, I was proud to bring Senior Adviser and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Landrieu to El Paso to see the implementation of those funds and the work still left to accomplish. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Senior Adviser Landrieu for joining me today and being an advocate for communities like mine.”

“President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda is delivering on rebuilding our infrastructure – from roads and bridges to ports and airports and everything in between – and that’s central to Bidenomics,” Landrieu said. “Our investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry, the El Paso International Airport, and more are strengthening our supply chains and our national economy, creating good-paying jobs, and improving sustainability – all while making sure our nation is more safe and secure. The work we are doing in El Paso alongside Congresswoman Escobar and state and local leaders is proof that when we work together, there’s nothing beyond our capacity.”

“It was wonderful to welcome Mayor Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator appointed by President Joe Biden, to discuss the importance of infrastructure investments and federal support to address the region’s infrastructure and increase economic opportunities for El Pasoans,” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said. “As an epicenter for migrants and commercial traffic, El Paso’s Port of Entry is a critical hub for the region’s economy. I really want the community to understand that we have an opportunity to really catapult us to the next level with these improvements.”

“It is significant for our community that Mayor Landrieu is taking the time to visit personally,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. “As someone who ran a large city like New Orleans, he understands inherently what it takes to make a city thrive. Good and visionary infrastructure is critical, and seeing our growth and our needs firsthand will provide him insight on our region as he establishes our country’s infrastructure priorities.”

Landrieu’s visit comes as the Biden Administration has allocated over $900 million in federal funds for El Paso from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Escobar’s office.

In addition, a comprehensive list of each project and the amount of allocated funds can be found here.