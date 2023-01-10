EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar will serve on the House Committee on Ethics during the 118th Congress.

Her nomination was approved by the House Democratic Caucus Tuesday, Jan. 10.

This appointment will be Escobar’s second term on the committee.

“I am honored and humbled to continue serving on this crucial committee,” Escobar. “I thank (Democratic House) Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries and the rest of the House Democratic Caucus for entrusting me with the important work of ensuring our guiding principles are followed and applied to the fullest and most impartial extent

The House Committee on Ethics was established in 1967 and is charged with investigating and adjudicating any alleged violations of the House rules or any related statutes by House members, officers or employees. In addition, the committee advises and educates House members, officers and employees about the application of ethics laws and rules, and reviews financial disclosure statements.