EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, was named one of the national co-chairs for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign in 2024.

Biden announced that he is running for re-election on Tuesday, April 25.

Escobar represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District, which encompasses El Paso. Escobar took office on January 3, 2019, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives after making history as the first woman elected to represent El Paso and the first of two Latinas from Texas to serve in Congress, according to the congresswoman’s website.

Escobar is a third generation El Pasoan. Before being elected to Congress, Escobar served as a member of the El Paso County Commissioners Court, first as a county commissioner and then as county judge.