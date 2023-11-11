EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, officially filed to be listed as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Democratic Party of El Paso County.

Escobar launched her re-election campaign in June of this year and will seek to serve her fourth term as the congresswoman representing Texas’ 16th Congressional District, according to a press release sent by her re-election campaign.

Escobar, who is currently serving her third term in the House of Representatives, is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, House Ethics Committee and the Judiciary Committee.

Her leadership positions include serving as the co-chair for the Democratic Policy Communications Committee (DPCC), Servicemembers Quality of Life Panel, the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s (CPC) deputy whip and a Biden/Harris Campaign National co-chair, according to the press release.

Some of Escobar’s initiatives include writing the bipartisan Dignity Act for immigration reform, supported the Inflation Reduction Act which eased economic strains and lowered the cost of prescription drugs, secured $600 million for Bridge of the Americas upgrades, while co-sponsoring hundreds of additional bills, according to her campaign.

Additionally, Escobar has voted to support economic growth, improved infrastructure, gun safety, environmental protections, expanding health care for all Americans, and lowering inflation, among other topics, and plans to continue her focus on these issues for her 2024 campaign, according to the press release.

Prior to serving as a El Paso’s congresswoman, she served as county judge and before that as a county commissioner.

Before serving on the El Paso County Commissioners Court, Escobar was an English teacher at UTEP and El Paso Community College, communications director for former El Paso Mayor Ray Caballero and as executive director for Community Scholars.

She is a graduate of UTEP and New York University.

More information about the campaign can be found at www.veronicaescobar.com.