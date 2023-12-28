EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story has announced that Lieutenant Eric Urenda has been appointed deputy chief of operations effective Dec. 31.

As deputy chief of operations, Urenda will oversee the department’s three patrol shifts along with the Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, K-9 Unit, Crisis Intervention Team, Traffic Unit, Transport Officers and Police Service Aides.

“Eric brings a lot to the table when it comes to his experience and the tremendous amount of respect he holds within our department,” said LCPD Chief Jeremy Story. “I have full confidence in his ability to help lead us into the new year and beyond.”

Urenda has served as a commissioned officer since graduating from the department’s 37th Academy in 2006. Urenda was valedictorian of his graduating class and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from New Mexico State University in 2008.

“Urenda, a lieutenant with 17 years of law enforcement experience with the Las Cruces Police Department, has overseen Dayshift Patrol Operations which includes the Street Crimes Unit and the Crisis Intervention Team since 2021,” according to LCPD. “He has also overseen LCPD’s Law Enforcement Training Academy as the Academy Coordinator and the Academy Director earning various instructor certifications including becoming a master general instructor, lead physical training instructor, lead driving instructor, use of force instructor, defensive tactics instructor and a firearms instructor.”

During his tenure with LCPD, Urenda has also served as a member of the SWAT team, LCPD’s Honor Guard and instructed the DARE program at local elementary schools for several years.

Urenda’s new assignment was previously held by Jeremy Story before he was appointed chief of police on Dec. 17.