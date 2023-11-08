EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eric Enriquez emerged as the unofficial winner in the Las Cruces mayor’s race after six rounds of instant runoffs.

Final unofficial results were posted at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

After six rounds of instant runoff using the ranked choice system, Enriquez emerged in the top stop with 7,044 votes or 52 percent, followed by Kasandra Gandara with 6,420 votes or 48 percent in the sixth round.

Gandara was leading the majority of Tuesday night and after the latest round of voting was released at 11 p.m. and counting stopped.

There were seven candidates in all in a crowded mayoral field

Las Cruces uses “ranked choice” voting for races with more than two candidates. Three City Council seats were also up for grabs in Las Cruces.

In District 1, Cassandra McClure is the unofficial winner with 1,119 votes or 58 percent, followed by Jason Daniel Estrada with 816 votes or 42 percent after four rounds of instant runoffs.

In District 2, former Las Cruces Mayor Bill Mattiace is the unofficial winner with 1,229 votes or 51 percent, followed by incumbent Tessa Abeyta with 1,175 votes or 49 percent. Ranked choice voting was not used in this race, which was nip and tuck all of Election Night.

In District 4, incumbent Johana Bencomo is the unofficial winner with 1,121 votes or 51 percent followed by Gabriel Duran Jr. with 807 votes or 37 percent after two rounds of instant runoffs.

The results will be certified by the State Board of Canvass on Nov. 28.

The Dona Ana College Community College District is asking for authorization to issue up to $16 million of general obligation bonds. Unofficial results show “Yes” with 14,889 votes or 71 percent, while “no” is at 6,141 votes or 29 percent.

Gadsden Independent School District is asking for a $2 mill levy on each $1,000 valuation for capital improvements. Unofficial results show “Yes” with 712 votes or 64 percent, with “no” at 404 or 36 percent.

Across the state line in El Paso, voters went to the polls to help decide the fate of 14 state-wide ballot propositions.

In Horizon City, voters were asked whether the Cochran Colonia Subdivision should be annexed into the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District. The measure passed by a 6-1 vote, according to unofficial final results.