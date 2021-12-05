ERCOT inspecting more than 300 Power Plants to ensure Texas Power Grid is ready for winter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has announced that by the end of this month, they’ll have inspected more than 300 power generation plants.

Including natural gas, nuclear, coal, wind and solar generation plants. This as ERCOT moves to make sure the power grid in Texas is prepared for severe winter weather, a task they were given under the sweeping legislation signed by governor Greg Abbott back in June.

One of the stipulations of the new laws require facilities to winterize their plants, companies that do not comply face a $1 million dollar fine.

Brad Jones, interim CEO of ERCOT told a local newspaper that,

“The weatherization program is the cornerstone of the response to winter storm. How we improve the grid relies upon how well we can get our generation weatherized. That’s why we put such a focus on this effort.”

CPS Energy, which is the utility in San Antonio has announced that all of their transmission systems and generation units are fully compliant.

We expect to hear more announcements in the coming weeks.

