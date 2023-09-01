Editor’s Note: The above video explains the different levels of ERCOT alerts.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ main electrical grid operator on Friday announced changes in its leadership.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, called the changes a “strategic leadership reorganization.” The changes are effective immediately.

“These changes were designed to harness the collaborative talents and strengths of our experienced team in supporting the delivery of reliable and efficient energy to the millions of Texans that we serve,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and Chief Executive Officer.

The changes are detailed below, per ERCOT:

Woody Rickerson, who was previously the vice president for system planning and weatherization, has been promoted to the newly created position of senior vice president & chief operating officer. In this position, Rickerson will oversee grid operations, weatherization, planning, and commercial operations. “This new position will leverage Rickerson’s deep operations experience and support ERCOT’s continued investments in grid innovations,” Vegas said.

Kristi Hobbs, previously vice president of corporate strategy and PUC relations, has been named vice president of system planning and weatherization, reporting to Rickerson. In this role, Hobbs will oversee transmission planning, generator interconnection activities, training, and weatherization.

“As our industry faces dynamic changes, ERCOT is continuously evolving and making the necessary improvements to the grid to support the needs of a growing population and robust economy. This reorganization allows us to sharpen our focus on daily operations while implementing our long-term strategic plan,” said Vegas.

Vegas was named ERCOT’s president and CEO last August and took office in October.

Additional Staff Changes:

Betty Day, vice president of security and compliance and chief compliance officer, assumes oversight of business continuity.

Rebecca Zerwas will serve as director of state policy and Public Utility Commission relations, board liaison.