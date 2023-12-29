EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Pipeline Protection Project will begin construction on the third and fourth milestones; drivers and residents should expect temporary traffic changes in the areas affected for at least three months, according to the El Paso Water.

Third milestone:

Third milestone of the Pipeline Protection Project near the intersection of Lee Trevino and Pebble Hills Boulevards.

One water main running under the northbound lanes of Lee Trevino from Bywood Drive to Pebble Hills Boulevard will be replaced. At least one northbound lane will remain open, southbound traffic will not be impacted.

Fourth milestone:

Fourth milestone of the Pipeline Protection Project near the intersection of Viscount and Airway Boulevards.

Two water mains under the westbound lanes of Viscount west of Bellrose Drive will be replaced. Westbound Viscount will be closed from Belrose to Airway.

EPWater is proactively replacing metal water mains which cross major gas pipelines at five locations in East El Paso to help minimize the likehood of water main breaks.

The replacement is necessary because gas pipelines use corrosion protection systems which run an electrical current through the gas pipeline, according to EPWater.