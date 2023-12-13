EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off beginning at approximately 10 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 in West El Paso.

Customers in the Ridgecrest neighborhood may not have water service or experience low water pressure during this time, according to a press release sent by EPWater.

EPWater will replace water mains and valves along Canterbury Street as part of an ongoing project that will improve water service reliability, according to the utility.

Additionally, EPWater says water tankers will be located on Hampshire Lane, Norfolk Lane and Wallington Drive to provide residents with drinking water during the shut-off.

The outage area is shown below: