EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A partnership between the El Paso Water and Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will introduce a new custom flavor of the month from 3-4 p.m. Friday, August 4.

Howdy, which is located at 601 Oregon St. Suite #1 inside Roderick Artspace Lofts, provides and creates jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The collaboration will also benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, which is the 2023 Charity of Choice for EPWater.

Through the month of August, a portion of sales will go to the nonprofit when customers mention EPWater or the Boys & Girls Club prior to purchase.