EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Water’s TecH2O Center and La Nube: The Shape of Imagination new Children’s Museum, are hosting an art contest for students to win the opportunity to have their work displayed at the museum.

EPWater and La Nube Art Contest. Flyer by EPWater.

The theme of the contest is “Water is Life”, as interpreted by the artist and how it can reflect themselves, their home, and/or their region.

“We share our love for El Paso with La Nube, and we are excited to encourage our youth to show off their creativity, especially about the importance of water in our region,” said Jennifer Barr, Water Conservation Manager for EP Water.

The contest consists of three categories:

Elementary- 2D art

Middle School- Photos

High School- Video

Artwork selected will be displayed at the museum’s water exhibit titled “flow”, opening late 2023 in downtown El Paso.

Top winners will also receive La Nube gift bags, gift cards, tickets and recognition at a Chihuahuas game.

“This is about encouraging lifelong learning through active exploration,” said Barry Van Deman, Executive Director of La Nube. “We’re hoping to engage with students in and out of the museum, and this art contest is a great start.”

EPWater has played an important role on the “Flow” exhibit to promote water conservation and water recycling.

For more information about the contest, click here.