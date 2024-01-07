EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) will open the second half of its 93rd season with “Fantastic Classics” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 19. and Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Plaza Theatre.

According to a press release sent by EPSO, the concerts open with Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture and end with Debussy’s tone poem La Mer, a dialogue of the wind and sea.

“La Mer is a triumphant feat by Debussy and a magnificent piece of music. Just beautiful!” said EPSO Conductor Bohuslav Rattay.

Debussy had fond childhood memories of the sea, but when composing La Mer, he drew inspiration from art, preferring the seascapes in paintings and literature. Debussy creates a soundscape in three movements depicting the beauties of the sea, wind and waves, according to EPSO.

Additionally, husband-and-wife duo, violinist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou will join EPSO led by Maestro Rattay in the first half of the program to perform Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Piano, Violin and Strings.

Husband-and-wife duo, violinist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou. Photos courtesy of EPSO.

“Recognized as “an artist with intense personality, virtuosic flair, unusual poise and intimate contact with style” by The New York Times, Greek pianist Maria Asteriadou is an acclaimed soloist performing with orchestras all over the world, a chamber musician and pedagogue. Together with her husband, violinist Kurt Nikkanen, she appears in recitals worldwide,” according to EPSO. “Nikkanen is an international soloist who performs with leading orchestras in the United States, Europe, Japan and the Far East. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he began his violin studies at age 3. He made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 12 and two years later he was invited to perform the Paganini Concerto No. 1 with the New York Philharmonic for a Young People’s Concert.”

“I am eagerly looking forward to Mendelssohn’s rarely performed concerto for piano, violin and string orchestra. He never disappoints with his contrasting composing, moving from virtuosic passages onto beautiful and lyrical melodies,” said EPSO Rattay.

The artists are presented in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica. This annual collaboration is now in its 18th season.

Tickets vary from $49, $44, $37, $23 and $17 plus fees. Student tickets are $9 and $12 plus fees.

Additionally, tickets may be purchased at epso.org, ticketmaster.com, Plaza Theatre box office or by calling the EPSO office at (915) 532-3776.

You can also join EPSO prior to each performance at “Opening Notes” with Nathan Black, at 6:30 p.m. in the Philanthropy Theatre, to get insights on the program, composers and artist.