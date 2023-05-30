EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Teachers and other professionals hired to work at a newly renovated middle school for the 2023-24 school year could receive thousands of dollars in incentive pay, according to El Paso Independent School District.

The district will be hosting a hiring fair for the newly renovated Canyon Hills Middle School from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr.

A stipend structure was approved by the EPISD Board of Trustees on May 16. Teachers and other professionals at the school would receive a three-year annual stipend of $7,000. All other positions will receive a stipend per a tiered structure, the district said.

Interested applicants can visit episd.org for more information.